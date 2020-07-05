XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

05/07/2020 - 13:16 BST

Jarrod Bowen Starts – West Ham Team vs Newcastle Confirmed

 




Fixture: Newcastle United vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:15 (UK time)

West Ham United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Steve Bruce's Newcastle United outfit at St James' Park in the Premier League this afternoon.  

The Hammers boosted their survival chances by shocking Chelsea with a 3-2 win in midweek and boss David Moyes will want his men to record another positive result today. 
 

 



Newcastle grabbed a 3-2 win at the London Stadium in the earlier league fixture between the two sides this season, but West Ham beat the Magpies 3-0 on their last visit to St James' Park, in December 2018.

To try to get the better of Newcastle this afternoon, Moyes picks Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while at the back he selects Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna as his centre-back pairing and Ryan Fredericks and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs.
 


Further up the pitch Moyes has Declan Rice in midfield, along with Tomas Soucek. Manuel Lanzini and Pablo Fornals will try to create, while Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio aim to be goal threats this afternoon.



Moyes has options on the bench to make changes if he needs to shake things up in the north east, including Jack Wilshere and Fabian Balbuena. Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson miss out through injury.
 


West Ham United Team vs Newcastle United

Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Randolph, Johnson, Balbuena, Wilshere, Yarmolenko, Masuaku, Lewis, Silva, Ajeti
 