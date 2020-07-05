Jarrod Bowen Starts – West Ham Team vs Newcastle Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:15 (UK time)



West Ham United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Steve Bruce's Newcastle United outfit at St James' Park in the Premier League this afternoon.



The Hammers boosted their survival chances by shocking Chelsea with a 3-2 win in midweek and boss David Moyes will want his men to record another positive result today.













Newcastle grabbed a 3-2 win at the London Stadium in the earlier league fixture between the two sides this season, but West Ham beat the Magpies 3-0 on their last visit to St James' Park, in December 2018.



To try to get the better of Newcastle this afternoon, Moyes picks Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while at the back he selects Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna as his centre-back pairing and Ryan Fredericks and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs.





Further up the pitch Moyes has Declan Rice in midfield, along with Tomas Soucek. Manuel Lanzini and Pablo Fornals will try to create, while Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio aim to be goal threats this afternoon.







Moyes has options on the bench to make changes if he needs to shake things up in the north east, including Jack Wilshere and Fabian Balbuena. Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson miss out through injury.





West Ham United Team vs Newcastle United



Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio



Substitutes: Randolph, Johnson, Balbuena, Wilshere, Yarmolenko, Masuaku, Lewis, Silva, Ajeti

