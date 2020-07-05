Look At Our Team, Timo Werner Fits Perfectly – Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Rudiger believes that Timo Werner fits perfects at Chelsea and admits that the Germany striker asked him a host of questions about the Blues before he completed his move.



Chelsea won the race for Werner and the RB Leipzig striker is due to land at Stamford Bridge later this month as he prepares for the 2020/21 season.











Rudiger plays with Werner for Germany and knows the hitman well. And he admits that his countryman wanted to know everything about life at Chelsea and under boss Frank Lampard.



He told Sky Deutschland: "He asked me a lot of things about the team, the coach.





"The coach spoke to him himself, but I gave him some inside information from the team. And at the end of the day, he chose us", Rudiger added.







Rudiger is looking forward to playing alongside Werner at Chelsea and feels that in terms of his age profile and qualities, he fits in at Stamford Bridge perfectly.



"If you look at our team, we have almost more young players than experienced players.





"I think he fits in there. For me, he fits in the picture perfectly."



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was keen to land Werner, but the Reds were not prepared to splash out the cash needed to do the deal for the 24-year-old and now he has joined their Premier League rivals.

