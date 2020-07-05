Seems Complicated – Italian Agent Comments On Arkadiusz Milik Tottenham Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian agent Vincenzo Morabito has addressed the chances of Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik joining Tottenham Hotspur when the transfer window swings back open for business.



Spurs have been linked with a move for Milik, who is entering the final year of his contract at Napoli and has been tipped to switch clubs, as they look to strengthen their attacking options.











Milik has other suitors, including Italian champions Juventus, and Morabito thinks it is difficult to imagine the Poland international joining Tottenham as he feels he would be backup to Harry Kane.



"Milik at Tottenham seems complicated to me", agent Morabito said on Italian radio station Radio Punto Nuovo.





"They have the strongest English striker in the league; he would be backup to Kane.







"It is easier for him to end up at Atletico Madrid or Juventus", the experienced agent added.



Milik has scored ten goals in 19 Serie A games for Napoli this season, while he has also found the back of the net on three occasions in four Champions League outings.





The Poland international is now just three goals away from hitting the 50-goal mark for Napoli and struck in the side's first Serie A game back following the restart.



Napoli paid Ajax a fee of €35m to land the 26-year-old in the summer of 2016.

