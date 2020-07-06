Besiktas Stepping Up Talks With Representatives of Manchester City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Besiktas have stepped up talks with the representatives of Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo as they explore the possibility of taking him to Istanbul.



The Super Lig side are looking for a new goalkeeper after Loris Karius returned to Liverpool and have zeroed in on Bravo as an option.













According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Besiktas have reached an agreement with Bravo's representatives on a number of contractual details.



However, there are still issues to be resolved and Besiktas are aimng to make progress over the course of the coming week.





The 37-year-old shot-stopper wants a two-year contract, but Besiktas want a one-year deal with an option for a further year.







Bravo is claimed to be looking for €1.6m per year in wages, while Besiktas have offered him a salary of €1.2m.



There is also no agreement on the signing-on fee the goalkeeper would bank if he agrees to make the move to Turkey.





It is claimed however that Bravo's wife has given the green light to the switch and has been clear she has no issue with moving the family to Istanbul.



The goalkeeper has made 17 appearances for Manchester City this season.

