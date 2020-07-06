Can’t Wait – Former Leeds United Star Relishing Stoke Game After Seamless Changes

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford believes that the Whites do not have a weak link when it comes to making changes in the team, and insists he is relishing Stoke City's visit to Elland Road on Thursday.



The Peacocks beat Blackburn Rovers 3-1 at Ewood Park at the weekend, with Patrick Bamford opening the scoring on the seven-minute mark.













Leeds managed to maintain top spot in the Championship table, with West Brom close behind with one point fewer than their title rivals.



Ex-Leeds star Beckford feels his former side do not have a weak link in the team when it comes to squad rotation after Barry Douglas covered for Stuart Dallas during their clash against Blackburn.





Beckford stressed Leeds’ intense playing style means when players are coming in to the side to cover for their team-mates, they do not have the luxury of time to settle into the team, but instead have to blend in straight away, with the 36-year old praising Douglas for slotting in seamlessly at the back.







“Seamless, honestly”, Beckford said on LUTV, when asked about Douglas slotting in.



“But that’s just goes to show the type of training that the guys put in, the work they do as well when they are not in the squad, not in the eleven.





“Everybody knows the type of football Leeds United like to play.



"It’s a very high pressing game, very high energy and relentless in terms of the work ethic, so if you are going to come in especially from the cold, you are going to have to fit straight in and not be a weak link so to speak, and he wasn’t, and neither was [Ezgjan] Alioski.



“I think they worked really well.”



And Beckford is now looking forward to the visit of Stoke later this week, with the ex-hitman admitting he cannot wait for the game at Elland Road.



"[I] can’t wait [for the Stoke game]", Beckford said.



Leeds will start as firm favourites to beat Stoke on Thursday, but the Potters registered a 4-0 win over Barnsley in their last Championship fixture and will arrive in Yorkshire high on confidence.

