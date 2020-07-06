France Trip Will Help With Team Bonding, Celtic First Team Coach Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic first team coach Gavin Strachan has stressed that the Hoops’ pre-season tour of France will help them to build team spirit ahead of the start of next season.



The Bhoys are set to play Lyon, Nice and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain during the pre-season tour, with the Scottish champions looking ahead to trying to win their tenth league title in a row.













The Scottish Premiership is set to begin on 1st August after the 2019/20 season was cut short, with Celtic declared champions by the Scottish football authorities.



Celts first-team coach Strachan feels their pre-season tour of France will help them to build morale and team spirit after being away from each other for several months.





Strachan admitted the French tour will help him as much as it will help the players, with the ex-Doncaster Rovers assistant manager insisting he feels comfortable at the club already after being involved with the players for ten days.







“I’ve already seen a great spirit amongst the players already so to go away and cement that even more, ahead of what’s going to be an important season, is something that we feel is important”, Strachan was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“It’ll be good for me too, although it’s amazing how comfortable I feel already.



"It’s only been ten days of actual training so far but I feel like I know all the guys quite well already.



"But this is a chance to solidify all that.





“But for the players it’ll help them mentally after everything that’s been going on in the world.



"It’ll be good for the camaraderie and the bonding after everyone has been isolated for so long.



“It’ll be good for everyone’s mental health as much as anything."



Celtic are preparing to try to win an elusive tenth league title in a row in the upcoming season, with the Hoops winning their ninth consecutive title in the 2019/20 season after it was cut short.

