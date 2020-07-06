Jack Grealish’s Mind Is Still On Job Insists Former Aston Villa Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Andy Gray is sure that Jack Grealish's head has not been turned and is sure the midfielder's heart is fully in the challenge of keeping Aston Villa in the Premier League.



Grealish is a product of Aston Villa's youth set-up and has established himself as the side's star player, with his performances seeing him linked with a move away from Villa Park.













The midfielder is now in the thick of a battle against relegation with Aston Villa and it is widely believed if the club lose their fight to survive then he will leave in the next transfer window.



Grealish has been mooted as a target for Manchester United, but former Villa star Gray insists there is no doubt that the midfielder's heart is still on the job at Villa Park and dismissed thoughts he is already thinking ahead.





Gray stressed if Villa hope to remain in the Premier League for next season, they have to depend on their star player to pull themselves out of the mess that they find themselves in.







“Do I think his mind is on the job? Yes, I do, because he is a Villa fan. He's born in the city, he loves the football club, he does not want it to go down. His mind is at it”, Gray, following Aston Villa's loss at Liverpool, said on beIN SPORTS.



“There was a couple of times he went down injured and I was thinking this is a test.



"And I thought if Jack’s not interested, he had a wonderful opportunity to say ‘This is bad, I’m coming off because I’m at Anfield. If I’m not going to do that much, I’ll get off and I’ll be injured’.





“He could have done that quite easily. He didn’t.



"He went down twice, he got treatment, he came back on and he was arguably Villa’s best creative player.



"His head is there, I don’t believe it is not.



“Would I leave him out? Not a prayer.



"If Villa are going to get out of this, they are going to have to get out with Jack Grealish.”



Aston Villa are third from bottom in the Premier League table and one point from 17th placed Watford, though have an inferior goal difference.



They next host Manchester United at Villa Park on Thursday night.

