Luton Showed It Can Be Done – Former Stoke Boss On Leeds United Trip

Former Stoke City boss Lou Macari believes Luton Town have shown the Potters it is possible to grab a positive result at Elland Road against Leeds United.



Nathan Jones' Luton went to Leeds as big underdogs, but produced a disciplined performance to record a 1-1 draw and boost their Championship survival hopes.











Stoke travel to Elland Road on Thursday on the back of a comprehensive 4-0 win over Barnsley, but Leeds returned to winning ways too, seeing off Blackburn Rovers 3-1 at Ewood Park.



Macari feels Stoke have a chance to do something against Leeds, especially following the example Luton set, but will not lose sleep if they cannot beat the Whites as he is sure there are more chances to put points on the board.





"Next up is Leeds United away on Thursday, a really tough fixture. Luton got a point there last week to show it can be done, but it certainly won’t be easy", Macari wrote in his Sentinel column.







"But that win over Barnsley has given Stoke a cushion.



"If they can win at Leeds then great, but if not then I am sure a win from one of the final four games – Birmingham (h), Bristol C (a), Brentford (h) or Nottingham Forest (a) – would do it", he added.





Stoke's last win at Elland Road came in 2006, when they got the better of Leeds 4-0 in a Championship game.



The Potters have not won on the road since late January, but did draw three away games in a row before going down 3-0 at Wigan Athletic at the end of June.

