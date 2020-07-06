Marcelo Bielsa Told Me To Lose Weight, Paraguay International Reveals

Follow @insidefutbol





Paraguay international Junior Alonso has revealed that Marcelo Bielsa told him he would have to lose weight to play for him at Lille.



The 27-year-old centre-back joined French side Lille in January 2017 from Cerro Porteno and was at the club when Bielsa took the reins in the summer of that year.











Alonso was quickly told by Bielsa that he needed to change his ways to feature for his Lille team, with the Argentine tactician making particular mention of the Paraguayan's weight.



The defender told Paraguayan outlet CRoNICA: "Bielsa told me 'we press high, we run a lot, and if you want to play with me you must lose weight'.





"That change started there and I feel very good.







"The truth is that I lost eight kilos in a year and a half", Alonso added.



The Paraguayan clocked a total of 52 appearances at Lille during his time on the books in France and chipped in with three goals.





Alonso, who operates as a centre-back but can also play as a full-back, is now plying his trade back in South America after joining Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro earlier this month on a €3m deal.



He has had spells on loan at Celta Vigo and Boca Juniors in recent years.

