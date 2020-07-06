Matteo Guendouzi In Cold At Arsenal, Hasn’t Trained With First Team For Two Weeks

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has not included Matteo Guendouzi in training sessions with the Gunners first team for over two weeks, according to The Athletic.



The French midfielder was involved in a post-match incident with Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Neal Maupay on 20th June; he was not subject to FA punishment, but was called to a meeting by Arteta and technical director Edu due to it.











He did not impress Arteta and Edu in the meeting and has not trained with the Arsenal first team since the loss at Brighton, having been told to train alone with a fitness coach.



It is claimed that there have been issues with Guendouzi's attitude and general conduct at Arsenal.





Arteta is not pleased with Guendouzi being unwilling to apologise or show a willingness to change his ways going forward.







The midfielder could be nearing the end of the road at Arsenal, with the club having looked at including him in a swap deal when the transfer window next swings open.



It is suggested that Arsenal are due to meet Guendouzi's representatives in the coming days for talks about the Frenchman's situation at the club.





Guendouzi had similar problems at French side Lorient, before he joined Arsenal, and the Gunners were aware of the issues, but believed they could manage him.



The 21-year-old cost Arsenal a fee of around £7m.

