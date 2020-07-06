Nonsense – Former Top Flight Star Rubbishes Suggestions Rangers Have Hard Start

Follow @insidefutbol





Tam McManus has dismissed any thoughts that Rangers have been handed a hard start to the new Scottish Premiership season with a trip to face Aberdeen.



The fixtures for the new Scottish Premiership season have been announced, with the league set to begin on 1st August and Rangers making the trip to Pittodrie.













Some have suggested that with Rangers playing away at Aberdeen and Celtic at home against Hamilton, the Gers have been handed a tough start.



However, former Hibernian attacker McManus has rubbished those claims and insists that if Rangers are to have any hope of winning the title then they should be heading to Aberdeen confident of success.





"Rangers should be looking at winning every game [as should Celtic]", McManus wrote on Twitter.







"I don’t get this hard start nonsense.



"If you can’t go up to Aberdeen and be confident of winning on the opening day of a season then chances are you aren’t gonna win the league."





After playing Aberdeen, Rangers will then lock horns with Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie, after losing the first leg at Ibrox 3-1.



Their remaining fixtures in August are against St Mirren, St Johnstone, Livingston, Kilmarnock and Hamilton.

