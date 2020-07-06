Steve Bruce Is Good For Him – Former Newcastle Star Hails Manager’s Effect On Magpie

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United defender Didier Domi feels Magpies manager Steve Bruce is good for winger Allan Saint-Maximin and gives him the freedom to express himself on the pitch.



Saint-Maximin has enjoyed an impressive debut Premier League season after signing for Newcastle from Nice in August last year, and is justifying the faith of manager Bruce.













The Frenchman’s performances for the Magpies have seen him being linked with a move away from St. James’ Park with Arsenal, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain mooted as potential destinations.



Ex-Newcastle full-back Domi feels Saint-Maximin has adjusted himself effectively to the demands of the Premier League, especially after being away from football for three months.





Domi stressed Magpies manager Bruce has been influential in Saint-Maximin's rapid progress at the club and insisted the 23-year old’s extra work in training and with analysing video feeds of himself has given him an extra edge.







"It’s just that he [Allan Saint Maximin] had to absorb how demanding the Premier League is”, Domi said on beIN SPORTS.



“I think three months like this, it is kind of a regeneration for him mentally and he knows what he has to do.





“‘The first thing is that Steve Bruce is really good with him. He’s just telling ‘go in these situations when you have a one versus one’.



“So that’s the first thing that is really good for him because I have seen some players who like to dribble did not have the coaches who gave them that freedom.



“Secondly, I think all the extra work he is doing in training, starting to read the situations, he knows when to dribble, he knows where to dribble, he is far better and he has seen all his action.



“The video has been important as well to see where did I go wrong, why did I do well and be more efficient in the last third and then in the box.



“It’s just part of the process.



"Those kind of players like [Wilfried] Zaha, they need to read the game, decision making and analysing the situation, and now he has been very good since the restart."



Saint-Maximin has scored three goals and registered five assists in 22 Premier League appearances, despite suffering a hamstring injury in mid-December which kept him out of action for a month.

