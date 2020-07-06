Two Options For Aston Villa Star To Exit Villa Park

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa winger Trezeguet is set to have two options to move on from the Premier League strugglers when the transfer window next opens.



The Egypt international was signed by Aston Villa last summer from Turkish Super Lig outfit Kasimpasa and cost the club £8.75m.











He has clocked regular game time under Dean Smith, managing 29 outings in the Premier League this season, but is already being linked with a return to Turkish football, where his stock remains high.



And, according to Eurosport France, there are two options for Trezeguet in the shape of Galatasaray and Basaksehir.





He has been mooted as a target for Fenerbahce, but it is claimed no discussions with the Yellow Canaries have taken place.







Basaksehir currently sit top of the Turkish Super Lig, two points clear of second placed Trabzonspor.



Galatasaray are in fourth place, out of the Champions League qualifying spots, while Fenerbahce are toiling in sixth.





Trezeguet completed 85 minutes of Aston Villa's 2-0 loss at Liverpool on Sunday and will hope to be involved once again on Thursday when his side play host to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United at Villa Park.

