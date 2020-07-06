We Can Use This For When We Play Burnley – West Ham Star Looking Ahead

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen believes the Hammers’ 2-2 draw against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park can be a springboard for their next game against Burnley on Wednesday.



The Hammers took the lead against the Magpies on two occasions when the two sides met each other on Sunday, but were unable to keep hold of their lead.













The London-based club are next set to face Burnley on Wednesday at home, with the away side chasing a top ten finish to the season.



Irons winger Bowen believes his side's result against the Magpies at St. James’ Park will give them a massive boost going in to the game against Burnley as he feels a point grabbed away from home is a decent result.





Bowen stressed the Hammers were disappointed to not come away with all three points from Tyneside, especially after taking the lead on two occasions, but admitted they are working to repeat the good aspects from their weekend game when they face off against the Clarets on Wednesday.







“We’re just going to try and pick up as many points as we can.



"We wanted to come here and get three points today, we couldn’t get that but we got a point”, Bowen told the club’s official site.



“I think at this stage of the season it’s all about confidence and momentum.



"We got three points against Chelsea and came into the game confident.





“Then we’ve got a point away from home, and any point away from home is good.



"We’re disappointed that we didn’t get three, but we can use this again for when we play Burnley on Wednesday.”



West Ham have climbed to 16th place after teams around them struggled to pick up points over the weekend, with the Hammers four points clear of the drop zone after playing 33 league games.

