We Think It’s Possible – Sporting Director On Keeping Liverpool Loan Star Longer

Mainz sporting director Rouven Schroder has praised Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi and left the door firmly open for the Nigerian to stay at the club into the 2020/21 season.



Awoniyi has spent the season on loan at Mainz in the Bundesliga and won over the club with his commitment to the cause.











Mainz are expected to slim their squad when the transfer window swings back open rather than adding to it again, but Schroder could make an exception for Awoniyi, who he has spoken about in glowing terms.



The sporting director, praising the Liverpool loanee, was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker: "Taiwo is also a symbol of the club, although he was not a permanent member of the club.





"He raised his voice internally to describe what the players can do for the club. It simply shows what he is as a sportsman and also as a human being.







"Although he was not in the squad due to the competition, he led every training session. We told him that we were very happy with him", the Mainz deal-maker added.



Schroder has left the door firmly open for Awoniyi to return to Mainz for the 2020/21 campaign.





He added: "On 1st July he went back to Liverpool. We think it's possible that given certain parametres he will continue with us."



Awoniyi, who has a contract with Liverpool which runs until the summer of 2023, helped Mainz to finish in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings this season, six points above the drop zone.



He made 12 appearances in the Bundesliga for Mainz, scoring a single goal.

