We Want Title, West Brom Star Warns Leeds United

West Bromwich Albion defender Conor Townsend has insisted that simply earning promotion would not satisfy his team’s hunger and has warned Leeds United that the Baggies will fight for the Championship title.



The Baggies are currently second in the Championship behind Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, as they gun for promotion.













West Brom are only separated from the Whites by a single point after they won 4-2 against relegation-threatened Hull City on Sunday, setting up a fierce fight at the top of the table for the league title.



Townsend came on as a replacement for Kieran Gibbs, who suffered a hamstring injury before half time and also saw his team-mate Ahmed Hegazi sent off.





The 27-year-old has insisted that his team are not just looking to get back in to the Premier League and stressed that West Brom are ferociously motivated to challenge Leeds for the league crown.







“There’s more to come”, Townsend told West Brom’s official site.



“We are still pushing to try and kick on and pull away. We don’t just want to get promoted, we want to win the league.





“Leeds won yesterday so it was a task for us to win and keep in touch with them and that is what we have done.



"Hopefully we can kick on now and go and win all five games.”



West Brom are due to welcome Derby County to the Hawthorns on Wednesday and Leeds are next in action against Stoke City at home on Thursday.

