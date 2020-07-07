Celtic Monitoring 23-Year-Old Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic are monitoring Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, with the Magpies tipped to let him go out on loan next season, according to the Chronicle.



The Hoops are on the hunt for a goalkeeper after their first-choice shot-stopper Fraser Forster returned to his parent club Southampton, after his loan spell at Parkhead expired.













Woodman is currently on loan at Championship side Swansea City, where he has clocked 41 appearances and kept a clean sheet on 12 occasions.



It is claimed that Celtic are keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old's situation, as they look to add to their goalkeeping ranks ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.





Newcastle are well-stocked in the goalkeeping department and have recently also added Mark Gillespie from Motherwell on a free transfer, which limits Woodman’s chances of game time at St. James’ Park even further.







The Celts’ previous number 1 Forster revealed his intention to fight for his place at St. Mary's and a fresh loan or permanent move to Parkhead is unlikely.



Woodman’s contract with Newcastle expires at the end of next season and the Magpies will be keen to extend his contract before letting him move out on loan again.





The 23-year old may be tempted by the prospect of a switch to Celtic as the Scottish giants chase a historic tenth top flight title in a row.

