Don’t Think Bournemouth Will Be Easy, Tottenham Hotspur Defender Warns

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is not underestimating his side's next opponents Bournemouth and has warned his team-mates the Cherries will be scrapping for points.



Spurs returned to winning ways on Monday night when they grabbed a 1-0 win over Carlo Ancelotti's Everton and are looking to go on a run.













The victory moved Jose Mourinho's men up to eighth and they are nine points off fourth placed Chelsea with five Premier League games left.



Tottenham next travel to Bournemouth on Thursday night and Mourinho will want another three points to be picked up against the second bottom team in the league.





Alderweireld though is wary of Bournemouth and believes that the Cherries will scrap for everything as they try to stay in the top flight this season, even though he insists the mission is a straightforward one for Spurs.







“We have to see game by game, and not think that the next game is going to be easy”, Alderweireld told his club's official site.



“They are fighting to stay in the Premier League, and we need the three points.





"Sometimes football can be easy – three points, that’s all we need.”



Bournemouth beat Tottenham 1-0 at Dean Court in the last game between the two sides at the ground, in May last year, but will start as big underdogs against Spurs on Thursday.

