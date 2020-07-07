XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

07/07/2020 - 19:33 BST

Don’t Think Bournemouth Will Be Easy, Tottenham Hotspur Defender Warns

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is not underestimating his side's next opponents Bournemouth and has warned his team-mates the Cherries will be scrapping for points.

Spurs returned to winning ways on Monday night when they grabbed a 1-0 win over Carlo Ancelotti's Everton and are looking to go on a run.  


 



The victory moved Jose Mourinho's men up to eighth and they are nine points off fourth placed Chelsea with five Premier League games left.

Tottenham next travel to Bournemouth on Thursday night and Mourinho will want another three points to be picked up against the second bottom team in the league.
 


Alderweireld though is wary of Bournemouth and believes that the Cherries will scrap for everything as they try to stay in the top flight this season, even though he insists the mission is a straightforward one for Spurs.



“We have to see game by game, and not think that the next game is going to be easy”, Alderweireld told his club's official site.

“They are fighting to stay in the Premier League, and we need the three points.
 


"Sometimes football can be easy – three points, that’s all we need.”

Bournemouth beat Tottenham 1-0 at Dean Court in the last game between the two sides at the ground, in May last year, but will start as big underdogs against Spurs on Thursday.
 