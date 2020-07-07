He Has Handled It Professionally – Frank Lampard On Overlooked Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed Jorginho has been professional about his decision to not pick the midfielder for a single game since the restart, and has insisted the ex-Napoli player is training well.



Jorginho was left out of Lampard’s squad for Chelsea's first game back, when the Blues won 2-1 against Aston Villa.













The midfielder has struggled for game time since the Premier League swung back in to action, with the 28-year old still waiting to make an appearance on the pitch.



Blues boss Lampard revealed Jorginho has been professional with him regarding his decision to not include the Italian in the team and admitted the hardest part of being a manager is informing players that they are not going to feature for the side.





Lampard stressed he expected Jorginho to take the news as professionally he has done and insisted he will make a decision on the ex-Verona player before announcing the line-up when Chelsea play Crystal Palace tonight.







“Yes, he has been very professional about it”, Lampard told a press conference.



“He wants to play as every player does.



"It is one of the hardest parts of the job, telling a player who is not playing, or picking a squad and leaving out players.





“Particularly when they are not training well and Jorginho always trains well.



“But he has handled it professionally and that’s what I would expect.



“It is important for players in a long season, with the competitive squad that we have, that they are there to support players when they are out, and he has done that."



Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League table with 57 points, two points clear of top four rivals Manchester United.

