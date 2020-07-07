He’s Got Personality – Carlo Ancelotti On Young Everton Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has praised Toffees youngster Anthony Gordon for his personality and believes that the winger is ready to feature more regularly in the first team.



19-year-old academy graduate Gordon joined the Toffees as an 11-year old and made his full Premier League debut as a surprise starter against Liverpool on 21st June.













Gordon made his second start in three games against Leicester City last Wednesday and provided the assist for his team-mate Richarlison’s opening goal in a 2-1 win against the Foxes.



Ancelotti has praised Gordon’s approach to the game and revealed that the Englishman’s strong personality was a key factor that aided him in being part of the first team at such a young age.





The Italian has great confidence in Gordon’s ability to shine for the Toffees and he has acknowledged the hard yards the winger puts in on the training pitch.







“He is doing really well and is ready to play for Everton, no doubt”, Ancelotti told Everton’s official site.



“He improved in the past six months and how he is playing [in training and games] gives me a lot of confidence and trust in him.





“He is a player with personality. You can find a lot of players with quality, but you have to show strong personality.



“In football, you need players with personality and character. Players who are not afraid to make decisions. Anthony is one of these.



“He is ready to be with us and part of what we are doing.”



Gordon clocked another 45 minutes of football in Everton's 1-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Monday evening and will be bidding to kick on over the coming weeks.

