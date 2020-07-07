My Players Aren’t Relaxed – Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa Stresses Ideal Mood

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has dismissed thoughts of keeping his players relaxed during the climax of the Championship season.



The Whites sit top of the Championship table, one point ahead of West Brom, and while third placed Brentford are six points behind Leeds, they have hit a good run of form.











The pressure is growing on Leeds to seal the deal over their remaining five games and take the club back to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.



Trying to keep the Leeds players relaxed could be seen by some as vital, but Bielsa believes it is important that they feel the situation and the competition.





Bielsa told a press conference: "I don’t think our players are relaxed.







"There is a competitive tension. This is very important.



"All of us know which is the ideal mood to compete.





"Players know about that more than anyone. They are free to build their mood regarding the match", the Leeds boss added.



The Argentine tactician also provided an update on his squad ahead of Thursday's game with Stoke City and revealed that, if fit, Stuart Dallas and Helder Costa will come into the side in place of Barry Douglas and Ezgjan Alioski.



"Probably Dallas and Costa play. Today they trained normally.



"In case they are not able to play, Douglas and Alioski are going to play instead", he explained.



Leeds returned to winning ways at the weekend by beating Blackburn Rovers 3-1 at Ewood Park.

