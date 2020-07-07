Stoke Could Cause Leeds United Real Problems – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





David Prutton believes that Stoke City could cause Leeds United real problems on Thursday, but is backing the Whites as having enough to come away from the Championship game with all three points.



Stoke are set to visit Elland Road as they look to pick up points to help their battle to stay in the division, while Leeds are gunning for automatic promotion.













The Potters lost 3-0 to Leeds at home at the start of the season in August, however, Michael O'Neill is now in charge and his side thrashed Barnsley 4-0 at the weekend to set themselves up for the trip to Elland Road.



Ex-Leeds midfielder Prutton feels Stoke will pose questions for the Leeds defence if they remain in good form, but he is confident the Whites have enough to claim the win.





The 38-year old admits the Potters would have loved the prospect of facing the Whites if they had suffered defeat against Blackburn when they travelled to Ewood Park at the weekend; Leeds won 3-1.







“Blackburn away is one of the games that the sides chasing Leeds would have hoped to see them slip up in, but it was a convincing win for Marcelo Bielsa's side, taking them one step closer to promotion”, Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.



“Stoke have had a topsy-turvy week. They were awful against Wigan, then brilliant in beating Barnsley.





“If Michael O'Neill's side from the weekend turns up, they could cause Leeds some real problems, although I think the home side will have enough to claim the victory.”



Leeds are currently top of the Championship table, one point clear of second placed West Brom, who face Derby County on Wednesday.

