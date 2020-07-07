We Believe We Can Beat Burnley and Norwich – West Ham Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United star Michail Antonio believes that his team are capable of winning their next two games, in a busy period of matches.



David Moyes’ side have a busy week ahead of the them as they are due to host Burnley at the London Stadium on Wednesday, and are then scheduled to play bottom side Norwich City on Saturday.













The Hammers played out a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United at the weekend, with Antonio finishing from a Jarrod Bowen assist and Tomas Soucek finding the back of the net in consecutive games.



Bowen and Soucek arrived at West Ham during the January transfer window and have proven as valuable additions to Moyes’ side, according to Antonio.





The 30-year-old winger also has tremendous confidence in his team’s abilities and stated that the Hammers are capable of winning the two remaining matches in the week, against Burnley and Norwich.







“Now we’ve shown that we can score goals, we need to start doing better at the back and we’ll start winning games”, Antonio told West Ham TV.



“That’s another assist for Jarrod and another goal for Tomas, so they’re definitely looking good, they’re looking sharp and they’re definitely adding to our squad, which is a quality squad."





And, looking ahead, Antonio added: “The mindset for our next few games is that we want three points from each of them and that’s what we believe we can get.”



West Ham are currently 16th in the league table and only have a three-point advantage over 17th placed Watford.

