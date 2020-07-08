Arsenal and Man Utd Linked Dayot Upamecano Still Looking For Exit Door

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Manchester United target Dayot Upamecano is still looking to leave RB Leipzig this summer despite a proposed move to Bayern Munich now being off the table.



Upamecano has been repeatedly linked with an exit from RB Leipzig, but the jury is out on whether he will move this summer due to the changed football landscape.













The 21-year old is yet to sign a new deal with RB Leipzig – his current deal expires next summer – and has a release clause set at the €60m mark.



Bayern Munich had largely reached an agreement with Upamecano, but refused to pay the release clause and as a result landed Tanguy Kouassi from Paris Saint-Germain.





Upamecano still wants to leave RB Leipzig though this summer, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, and his representatives are looking for other sides prepared to pay the clause.







Both Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with Upamecano and it remains to be seen if either will be prepared to meet his clause.



RB Leipzig though continue to believe that Upamecano will stay into next season.





They expect to agree a new contract with the defender to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer and the deal could contain another release clause.

