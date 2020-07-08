Arsenal Schedule Meeting, Matteo Guendouzi Future In Balance

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have scheduled a meeting for the end of the season as they shape up to decide whether or not to ship out Matteo Guendouzi.



Guendouzi has angered head coach Mikel Arteta with his behaviour and has been excluded from the first team squad as a result; the midfielder is training with a fitness coach.











His future at Arsenal is hanging in the balance and, according to French magazine France Football, a meeting has been set for the end of the season.



A decision will be made on Guendouzi's future and it is claimed that unless the player changes his attitude and makes his apologies, then it is likely he has played his last Gunners game.





Officially, Arsenal will not put Guendouzi on the transfer list, but they will look at all options to offload him when the next transfer window opens.







Arsenal paid just €8m to sign Guendouzi from French side Lorient and he is now valued at between €30m and €35m.



Guendouzi is keen to push forward with his development and force his way into the France squad; he has only been capped at Under-21 level.





His recent behaviour at Arsenal may not put him in the good books of France coach Didier Deschamps however.

