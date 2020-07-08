Didn’t Do What Was Necessary – Former Liverpool Star On Flopping At Anfield

Follow @insidefutbol





Luis Alberto has admitted flopping at Liverpool was his own fault and believes he fell short of doing the things required to succeed at the European and Premier League champions.



Alberto moved to Liverpool from Sevilla for £6.8m in the summer of 2013 as a 20-year old and arrived at Anfield as a highly rated talent.













Much was expected of the winger, who had had a spell on loan at Barcelona B, but he made no impact on Merseyside and sunk without trace.



Off the pitch, Alberto was given a 12-month driving ban after pleading guilty to drink driving, while he was also hit with a £1,500 fine.





Liverpool shipped him out on loan spells to Malaga and Deportivo La Coruna, before he was then sold to Italian side Lazio in the summer of 2016.







Alberto is clear that the reason he failed at Liverpool was down to his approach and told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “It was also a little because of me.



“I had not done everything necessary to be at the appropriate level of concentration and work."





The Spaniard has enjoyed success at Lazio and has now made 129 appearances for the Serie A side, scoring 25 goals and providing 43 assists for his team-mates.



Lazio currently sit second in Serie A and are set to play in the Champions League next season.

