Everyone Loves Kyle Walker-Peters – Jose Mourinho Pleased For Youngster

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has revealed that club chairman Daniel Levy has a special feeling for youngster Kyle Walker-Peters and insists it is good for the club to see the full-back doing well at Southampton.



The 23-year-old is currently away on a loan spell at St Mary's, having made the temporary move to Southampton in search of more playing time.













The youngster has been in impressive form for the Saints since the resumption of action last month, with his performances drawing particular praise in the 1-0 win against Manchester City on Sunday, in spite of it being just his third start for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.



Being asked about the progress the player has been making at St Mary's, Mourinho said that everyone at the London-based club, including Levy, loves Walker-Peters.





'He's a kid that everyone loves here and Daniel Levy has a special feeling for here", Mourinho told a press conference.







"He came here so young, a kid who has been here for years and years. He's playing well."



Mourinho also explained the reasoning behind sanctioning Walker-Peters' loan move and admits that if the starlet wants to make the move away from Tottenham permanently, the club would not stand in his way.





"We let him go because we think he has the right to be happy. He's happy now I think. He's playing and playing well.



"I'm not in control of the transfer decisions but the general feeling is there's a place for him here.



"But if his desire is to leave the club in search of happiness I don't think we'd stop him.



"He's a player with a good value in the market but I don't think we'd stop him doing it."



In total, Walker-Peters has made 24 appearances for Tottenham, scoring a single goal. It remains to be seen if he will add to that total next season, or move to pastures new.

