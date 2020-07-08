Incoming Newcastle Owners Press Accelerator, Verbal Proposal To Player, Club Informed of Intent

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United's incoming owners have pressed the accelerator on a move to take Kalidou Koulibaly to St James' Park when they take over the Premier League club.



The consortium, containing the Saudi Arabian public investment fund, are bidding to take control of Newcastle from Mike Ashley and are already well advanced with their recruitment plans.











Newcastle's prospective new owners have shown interest in Napoli centre-back Koulibaly and are now pushing ahead with their efforts.



They have, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, put a verbal contract offer to Koulibaly, along with a promise to make him the cornerstone of their project at St James' Park.





The Saudis are also claimed to have told Napoli that they are willing to come close to the asking price of €100m set by president Aurelio De Laurentiis.







Signing Koulibaly would be a big statement for the Magpies, with the defender considered by many to be one of the best centre-backs in world football.



He has been consistently linked with a move away from Napoli, with Liverpool recently mooted as a potential destination.





However, the changed landscape of football has cast doubt on how many clubs would be able to meet De Laurentiis' asking price for a player under contract until 2023.

