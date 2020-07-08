Joao Cancelo Starts – Manchester City Team vs Newcastle Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Steve Bruce's Newcastle United outfit at the Etihad Stadium this evening in the Premier League.



Pep Guardiola's side suffered a shock 1-0 loss away at Southampton in their last match and will be looking to return to winning ways tonight.













Newcastle last beat Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in an EFL Cup tie in 2014, but are without a league win at the ground since 2000, when a 1-0 scoreline was enough for all three points.



Guardiola has no new injury worries for the game, but remains without striker Sergio Aguero.





The Manchester City boss picks Ederson in goal, while at the back Guardiola opts to trust in Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko as full-backs, with Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones as centre-backs. Rodrigo slots into midfield, while Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva also play. Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden support Gabriel Jesus.







If Guardiola needs to try to influence the course of the game over the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where options include Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan.





Manchester City Team vs Newcastle United



Ederson, Cancelo, Otamendi, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, D Silva (c), Mahrez, Jesus, Foden



Substitutes: Bravo, Walker, Sterling, Gundogan, Laporte, Bernardo , Fernandinho, Garcia, Doyle

