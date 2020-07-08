Mark Noble On Bench – West Ham Team vs Burnley Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Burnley at the London Stadium this evening.



David Moyes has seen his side pick up four points from their last two Premier League games to rise to 16th in the standings and four points above the relegation zone.













He will be keen for West Ham to continue picking up points to boost their survival chances, but will be aware that their last meeting with Burnley this season ended in a 3-0 loss at Turf Moor in November.



Moyes must make do without Felipe Anderson, who continues to suffer with a hamstring injury, while Robert Snodgrass has a back problem.





West Ham have Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while at the back Moyes selects Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna as his cental defensive pairing. In midfield, Moyes picks Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Pablo Fornals, while Andriy Yarmolenko and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.







If the West Ham manager needs to make changes he has options on the bench, including Sebastien Haller and Mark Noble.





West Ham United Team vs Burnley



Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Yarmolenko, Bowen, Antonio



Substitutes: Randolph, Johnson, Balbuena, Wilshere, Noble, Masuaku, Lanzini, Haller, Ajeti

