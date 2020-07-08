Marseille Join Hunt For Everton Linked Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





French giants Marseille have joined the race to sign Everton target Jean-Clair Todibo, who is expected to leave Barcelona this summer.



Todibo was most recently seen at Schalke, where he spent six months season on loan after joining the German side in January from Barcelona.













His load deal with Schalke came with a €25m option to buy the player permanently, plus €5m in performance related add-ons.



However, Schalke could not afford to trigger the purchase option and a host of clubs have been linked with wanting to snap up up, including Carlo Ancelotti's Everton.





Now there is further competition for Todibo as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Marseille were hugely impressed with his performances at Schalke and want to sign him.







It is claimed Marseille would prefer a loan deal for Todibo, however that could not meet with Barcelona's approval as the Catalans are keen to bring in cash.



Todibo’s contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2023, but he has struggled to force his way into the starting eleven reckoning.





The defender made eight Bundesliga appearances for Schalke during his loan spell at the club and impressed in the process.

