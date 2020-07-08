New Arrivals Don’t Always Realise Importance of Scott Brown – Celtic Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic winger James Forrest believes that new signings at Celtic Park often do not appreciate the importance of Scott Brown until they are playing with him.



The 29-year-old has turned out alongside Brown since he made the breakthrough into the Celtic team from the youth set-up.













Brown has driven Celtic to ten league titles while on the books at the club and is not slowing down, with Forrest admitting the midfielder is on the ball every day.



The winger believes that Brown is a positive influence on the new arrivals at Celtic and also feels that fresh faces often do not realise how important the skipper is until they are sharing a dressing room with him.





“When you’ve got Broony there, he’s non-stop every day in training”, Forrest told Celtic View.







“He’s constant and I think that rubs off on the Scottish guys and the foreign guys, and that’s great to have.



"Anyone you speak to – whether they’re here or have left or just arrived – will tell you how important Broony is here as a captain.





“When new guys come in, they maybe don’t realise how important he is until they’re in there in the changing room and playing with him.



"Right from the first trophy until now, I still think the same. He’s kept his standards up so high and that’s full credit to him.



"That’s helped the club massively.”



Brown is now eyeing leading Celtic to a tenth league title in a row next season, with the Bhoys due to begin their league push by hosting Hamilton on 2nd August.

