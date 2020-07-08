Poland FA Vice President Comments On Tottenham and Juventus As Arkadiusz Milik Destinations

Follow @insidefutbol





Polish FA vice president Marek Kozminski has indicated Tottenham Hotspur have the cash to do a deal for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, while noting that Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri admires the Poland international.



Milik is in the final year of his contract at Napoli and has been tipped to move on when the transfer window next opens if he has not penned an extension.











He has been linked with a number of clubs, but Juventus and Tottenham have been persistently mooted as potential destinations.



Kozminski thinks that Spurs will be able to offer more than Juventus in the chase for Milik though feels that Sarri is a big fan of the striker.





The vice president, asked about Milik, told Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss: "Juve's name circulates. Sarri, who knows him well, is there and considers him an important player.







"Tottenham have more money for the salary and the fee.



"In these cases, an agreement is needed between the player and the club", Kozminski added.





If Milik does not pen a new contract at Napoli then he will be free to leave the Italian side next summer as a free agent.



The 26-year-old Poland international has found the back of the net on 13 occasions for Napoli so far this season and helped his side record a 2-1 win over Roma last weekend in Serie A.

