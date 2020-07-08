Rangers Opener Focuses Everyone – Derek McInnes

Follow @insidefutbol





Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is delighted at the prospect of facing Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in his team’s 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season opener and feels it will focus his team.



The Scottish top flight football season is scheduled to start on 1st August after an extended pre-season break, and the Dons are due to welcome the Gers to Pittodrie on the opening day.













The two clubs last clashed in the Scottish Premiership in February and the contest ended in a goalless draw.



McInnes has enthusiastically welcomed the return of competitive football even in unprecedented circumstances and feels the game against Rangers will focus minds at the club.





The 49-year-old though believes that the scale of the fixture is one that demands a crowd at Pittodrie.







“I am delighted that we have got an exciting one to start with", McInnes told Aberdeen's official site.



“The only downside is it is the type of game that always lends itself to an atmosphere. It is the game Sky have chosen, as you would expect. It is a very exciting fixture to kick off.





“I think it focusses everyone – players and staff for that first game, as it always does when the fixtures come out.



“It is an exciting one to make sure we are ready. We normally start with a European game but that has been pushed down the line a bit."



McInnes also stressed the importance of Aberdeen making sure that when the fixture rolls around they have a competitive edge and are ready to go.



“We could not have hoped for a better game to be honest. It is important we have that competitive edge to our game.



“It is a game both clubs and sets of supporters relish and look forward to but it is also the same for players.



"With or without a crowd, the importance of the game will still be there”.



Aberdeen have played out a draw with Rangers on the Gers' last two visits to Pittodrie and following the clash, their remaining games in August are against St Johnstone, Hamilton, Celtic, Livingston and Hibernian.

