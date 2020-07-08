Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Brighton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)



Liverpool have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Graham Potter's Brighton outfit on the south coast in a Premier League game this evening.



The Premier League champions sit on 89 points after 33 games and are looking to make sure they break through the 100 points barrier.













They will start as big favourites to see off a Brighton side in 15th place, but the Seagulls beat Arsenal at the Amex 2-1 last month and will be eyeing a huge scalp in the shape of Liverpool.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp remains without centre-back Joel Matip as he plots a way past Brighton.





Klopp picks Alisson in goal, while at right-back he selects Trent Alexander-Arnold and at left-back Neco Williams. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are the centre-back pairing, with Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita in midfield. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino lead the attacking threat.







The Liverpool manager can turn to his bench if needed this evening, with options available that include Divock Origi and Sadio Mane.





Liverpool Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion



Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Williams, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Adrian, Fabinho, Milner, Mane, Minamino, Robertson, Origi, Jones, Elliott

