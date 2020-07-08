Serie A Giants Yet To Go Beyond Enquiry For Celtic Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants AC Milan have not yet progressed beyond an enquiry for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer.



Ajer had been expected to move on from Celtic this summer, but parted ways with his long-time agent earlier this year and it is unclear if he will exit Parkhead.













His performances in Scottish football mean he is not short of suitors and he has been linked with a host of clubs, including Premier League sides.



AC Milan are keen on Ajer, but at present, according to Sky Italia, their interest has not gone beyond contacting the player's representatives to ask for information.





The Italian giants are aware there is significant interest in Ajer from clubs in the Premier League and they may face a battle for his signature.







The 22-year old made 28 Scottish Premiership appearances this season, scoring three goals and registering two assists, as he helped Celtic to the title.



If he stays at Celtic then he could help the club to an historic tenth top flight title in a row next season.

