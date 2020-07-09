Can Already See Benefits of Carlo Ancelotti’s Work, Everton Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford has hailed manager Carlo Ancelotti for getting the best out of everyone and added that the tactical improvements in defence made by the Italian have done his team wonders.



Ancelotti replaced former Everton manager Marco Silva in December, after the Toffees struggled to find form in the Premier League under the Portuguese and slipped into the relegation zone.













Everton are due to host Southampton at home tonight hoping to rebound from a narrow 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.



The Toffees are unbeaten in nine top flight matches at Goodison Park and Pickford credited his team’s increased solidity and resilience to Ancelotti’s tactical and technical brilliance.





Pickford is confident that a full season under his new manager will further improve the Merseyside club.







“You can see now our defensive unit and our playing style is much better, and that’s only with a couple of months of work”, Pickford told Everton’s official site.



“The defence has been solid and the two goals we conceded have been unlucky rebounds. The defensive unit has been very good, from the strikers all the way back.





“I think we’ve been a bit unfortunate because when the manager first came in it was over the busy Christmas period, then the pandemic hit so it’s been hard to have time to get his points across.



“When we get a full season under the manager, we’ll definitely improve again.



"He’s one of the best managers in the world and it’s great to be able to work with him every day.



“We’re looking forward and it’s great to have someone like that to look up to and learn from as a group – and see how he gets the best out of each player.”



A victory over the Saints would see Everton move back to within striking distance of seventh position and a potential European qualification spot.

