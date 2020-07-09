Don’t Beat Man City And Take Foot Off Gas – Southampton Hitman Urges Saints To Build

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton striker Danny Ings has admitted the Saints want to build on their win over Manchester City when they take on Everton and are eager to continue their fine run of form after they recorded two consecutive wins in the Premier League.



The Saints beat Manchester City 1-0 at home in a shock result, with Che Adams scoring a spectacular lobbed goal from 40 yards.













Southampton have won three out of their four games after returning from break in the season, losing just one game, to Arsenal last month.



Star striker Ings revealed he returned from the break feeling better than ever before physically and believes resuming the season in a much better physical shape has helped him to maintain his consistent form.





The former Liverpool striker admits his side cannot afford to relax after beating Pep Guardiola’s team and stressed it is important for them to improve and build on their win over the Citizens.







“I feel like I’m fitter now than I was before the lockdown, and I’ve scored a few goals since the lockdown”, Ings told the Daily Echo.



“I think coming back in better shape has been really positive for me because it’s kept the consistency there.





“I want to keep building and I want to score as many goals as I can before the end of the season and to see how many wins we can get in the remaining games.



“That’s the most important thing right now.



“You don’t go and beat Man City and then take your foot off the gas, you want to go again and again and find things that you can improve on.”



Ings has found the back of net on 18 occasions in 33 appearances for the Saints in the Premier League this season.

