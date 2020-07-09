Extremely Attached – Mentor of Leeds United Target On Star’s Situation At Nurnberg

Follow @insidefutbol





Patrick Erras' mentor has insisted the Leeds United target remains firmly attached to 1.FC Nurnberg and is yet to be tempted away from the club.



The 25-year-old midfielder is out of contract at Nurnberg this summer and is currently in the thick of trying to help the club survive in the German second tier.











Erras has been linked with an exit from the Franconian club, with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds credited with holding an interest in him.



The midfielder's representatives have claimed that Nurnberg have not yet held a personal conversation with their client over a new contract.





However, Erras' mentor and friend Reinhold Hintermaier has insisted that despite offers coming the midfielder's way, he has never agreed a move away from Nurnberg yet and remains attached to the club.







He told German daily Bild: "I know that Patrick is extremely attached to FCN and, despite numerous offers from home and abroad, has never agreed anywhere.



"For a signature [on a new contract], of course, he also has to feel the trust of FCN", Hintermaier added.





Erras has so far made 22 appearances in all competitions for Nurnberg this season, with the club now involved in a relegation playoff against Ingolstadt as they look to survive in the 2.Bundesliga.



In total, Erras has now managed 85 appearances at senior level for Nurnberg, having also played for the club's second team, Under-19s and Under-17s.

