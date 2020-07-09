Former Leeds United Star Wary of How Stoke City Could Set Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker is wary about how Stoke City may set up against Leeds United this evening and believes the Potters could be boosted by not having to play in front of the Whites faithful.



Stoke thrashed Barnsley 4-0 at the weekend, but will arrive at Elland Road as firm underdogs against the title contending Whites.













Leeds are aiming to move back to the top of the table after playing their game in hand against Stoke, with West Brom currently occupying top spot with a two-point lead.



Former Leeds defender Parker stressed with no fans in the stadium, the Potters will feel a bit more comfortable than they usually do when they are on the road.





However, Parker thinks the Peacocks could struggle to open up Stoke’s defence as they be will fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table, with the 32-year old believing the visitors will adopt a similar style to Luton Town when they visited Elland Road at the start of the month.







“Unfortunately, no fans at Elland Road. It has been quite difficult. But we have adapted really well since we have come back into project restart”, Parker said on LUTV.



“But with Stoke, the players they do have, they have got some high-quality players in the team.





“Apart from their away record, they had a great result at home on Saturday against Barnsley, but coming to Elland Road, no fans, they might feel a bit more comfortable with that.



“They have shipped 35 goals [away from home] and that’s a reason why they have struggled this year, yet a great result against Barnsley gets them outside the bottom three.



“But they are only two points outside the relegation zone, so for them it is another massive game.



“And let’s think back to the Luton game last week, we couldn’t break them down, they were fighting for their lives. These games are always a bit difficult.”



Leeds have seen Brentford close to within three points of them in the Championship table and the Bees also boast a better goal difference.

