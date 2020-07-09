Intense, Ridiculous Standards – Liverpool Star On Reds Training

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool shot-stopper Andy Lonergan has revealed that the standards in training at the European champions are ridiculously high.



Former Leeds United custodian Lonergan joined the newly crowned Premier League champions last August on a short-term contract.













Brazilian Alisson is the first choice shot-stopper in Jurgen Klopp’s team, with Spanish goalkeeper Adrian filling in as deputy when Alisson is not available.



Lonergan boasts over 400 first team appearances for various clubs, but has only managed to make the bench so far under Klopp, earning a place in seven matchday squads.





He trains day in day out though and the 36-year-old revealed that even after clinching their first top flight title in 30 years, none of the Liverpool players have refrained from giving their complete focus in training.







The Liverpool custodian attributed his team’s success to the ridiculous standards that Klopp demands his players maintain even in training and Lonergan promised that the Reds will continue to approach all remaining games with the same determination to succeed.



“Here, it’s speed and power and reactions. Rapid, quick-fire. Always intense. Ridiculous standards”, Lonergan told The Athletic.





“It’s exhausting.



“We were back in at Melwood doing a four-team tournament two days after watching Manchester City lose at Chelsea, the night we won the title, and the competition was top notch.



“It wasn’t as if anyone took their foot off the gas.



“They never allow things to dip.



“Their ethos is if you don’t train, you don’t play, and that will extend to the end of the season."



It remains to be seen if Lonergan will extend his stay at Liverpool, but the goalkeeper has earned praise from Klopp.

