Midfielder Keen On Liverpool Switch But Reds Unlikely To Make Move

Thiago Alcantara is keen to move to the Premier League and would like to work with Jurgen Klopp, however Liverpool are unlikely to move for him, according to The Athletic.



The classy Bayern Munich midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool when the transfer window opens again.











It is claimed that Thiago would be available for around £30m as he heads into the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.



Thiago is keen to play in the Premier League if he leaves Bayern Munich and would relish the opportunity to play under Klopp at Liverpool.





However, the Reds, who refused to splash out the cash needed to sign Timo Werner and saw him move to Chelsea, are unlikely to move for Thiago.







Klopp has spoken warmly about Thiago, but Liverpool have not contacted Bayern Munich and the club are not looking to sign him.



The news could alert other Premier League clubs, with Thiago interested in testing himself in the English top flight.





He will likely not do so at Anfield though, with the signs increasingly pointing towards a Liverpool set for another quiet transfer window when the market opens for business.

