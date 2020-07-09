Newcastle United Keen On Serie A Winger, Could Open Talks At Season’s End

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have entered the race for Fiorentina's in-demand winger Federico Chiesa, it has been claimed in Italy.



The 22-year-old has turned heads with his performances for Fiorentina and has a number of sides chasing his services ahead of the transfer window opening again.













He has been linked with Serie A giants Inter and Juventus, while Manchester United have been credited with being keen on him.



Newcastle are now also interested in Chiesa, according to Italian daily La Nazione, and could open talks with Fiorentina as soon as the season comes to an end.





The Magpies are looking to splash the cash when a takeover involving the Saudi Arabia public investment fund is given the green light by the Premier League.







Landing Chiesa would be a coup for the club, but the winger also has other options and it is unclear if Newcastle would be able to win the race for his signature.



Chiesa has made 30 appearances for Fiorentina so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists for his team-mates.





Fiorentina, who currently sit a lowly 13th in Serie A, have Chiesa under contract for a further two years.

