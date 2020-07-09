Our Squad Is Looking Really Strong – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker is pleased with the squad depth Leeds United have to call upon as they approach the end of the Championship season.



Barry Douglas and Ezgjan Alioski started in Leeds' 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, with regular starters Stuart Dallas and Helder Costa unavailable.













Both players were praised for their efforts in the Championship game, but Bielsa has admitted if fit, Dallas and Costa will come back into the team.



Ex-Whites defender Parker admits he cannot predict the line-up for Marcelo Bielsa’s side as he feels the head coach may throw the likes of Costa and Dallas into the team against Stoke City this evening.





Parker lauded Douglas and Alioski for doing their bit for the team against Blackburn and stressed the importance of a strong and healthy squad, with the 32-year old insisting being promoted often comes down to a case of how much the rest of the squad is contributing on the pitch.







“We don't know what our team is going to be, whether it's going to be the same team that started against Blackburn", Parker said on LUTV.



“Costa might come into the mix, Stuart Dallas might come into the mix.





“The squad's looking really strong.



“Barry Douglas came in and did an excellent job, Alioski came in and did an excellent job.



“And that’s been the case all season, players coming in, doing a job, contributing to the team.



“It’s the squad effort that gets you promoted.”



Leeds are two points behind Championship leaders West Brom as they head in to their game against the Potters with the target of overtaking the Baggies.

