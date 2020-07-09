Rangers Experience Was Incredible – Matt Polster

Follow @insidefutbol





Matt Polster has lauded the Scottish game as hugely competitive and hailed his experience at Rangers, after leaving the club for MLS outfit New England Revolution.



Polster has completed a return to the United States, ending an 18-month stint in Scotland at Rangers, where he struggled to feature on a regular basis.













Polster departs Ibrox having made a total of ten appearances in a Rangers shirt, providing a single assist.



The United States international revealed plying his trade in the Scottish Premiership was a dream come true for him and admits that at Rangers there was a constant demand to win games.





Polster stressed the experience of playing for Rangers was remarkable and he is optimistic that he can bring back the competitive edge he needed in Scotland to his new club, New England Revolution.







“I’m thoroughly excited. For me, going over to Scotland was a dream”, Polster told New England Revolution’s official site.



“I made that happen and I want to thank the staff for that.





“Now, having an opportunity to play for a coach like Bruce [Arena] and for the staff he has assembled, I’m looking forward to it.



“The experience was incredible. It’s a different world over there. It’s very competitive. Especially at Rangers you need to win games.



“Hopefully I can bring that back here.”



Polster will be looking to enjoy regular game time back in the United States as he bids to add to his single international cap for his country.

