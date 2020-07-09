Striker Missing Out On Desired Move Could Bring Newcastle and Tottenham Into Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur could push for Arkadiusz Milik if Juventus cannot do a deal to sign the striker, it has been claimed in Italy.



The Poland international is entering the final year of his contract at Serie A giants Napoli and is keen to move on to pastures new.











He wants to link up with former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri at Juventus and already has an agreement on personal terms with the Bianconeri, according to journalist Ciro Venerato, speaking on Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.



However, Napoli want €50m from Juventus and there are question marks over whether the deal can happen.





It is claimed that if Juventus cannot sign Milik then Tottenham, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid could all enter the chase.







The trio hold an interest in the Poland international, but at present Milik wants to join Juventus.



The Bianconeri are willing to pay Milik a yearly salary of €5m as part of a four-year contract.





Milik, who last scored in Serie A in a 2-0 win at Hellas Verona in June, played 26 minutes in Napoli's 2-1 win at Genoa on Wednesday night.

