Technically He’s Very Good – Former Leeds Star Picks Out Stoke Danger Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has highlighted Sam Clucas as the man the Whites must watch out for when they go toe-to-toe with Stoke City at Elland Road this evening.



Stoke were boosted in their battle to stay in the Championship by beating Barnsley at the weekend.













Leeds will host the Potters this evening and Marcelo Bielsa's men will start the game as overwhelming favourites to collect all three points.



Ex-Peacocks player Parker feels it will be difficult for his former side to predict Stoke’s line-up though, and stressed Potters manager Michael O'Neill has started to trust his players more after taking over in November.





Parker has drawn attention to Stoke midfielder Clucas, as he believes the 29-year old will pose the most danger to Leeds when the two sides take each other on, with ex-Whites defender noting he is often involved in moves which result in goals.







“They [Stoke] kind of mix their formations up, they mix their players up”, Parker said on LUTV.



“With Michael O’Neill coming in as the manager, he is starting to trust more and more players.





“If we go through the spine of the team, [Jack] Butland has not had a great season, plenty of experience.



“The two centre-halves are great.



“The stand out player is Clucas.



"He is technically very good, has plenty of energy. Chips in with goals, chips in with assists.



"He is one to watch out for on Thursday.”



Clucas has started all but one game for the Potters in the Championship this season, scoring ten goals from the middle of the park and registering four assists.

