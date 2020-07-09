Two Changes Made – Everton Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Everton vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)



Everton have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton side to Goodison Park for a Premier League fixture this evening.



Carlo Ancelotti saw his side slip to a 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur in their last outing, while Southampton grabbed a shock 1-0 win over Manchester City.













Ancelotti will be looking for his men to get back on the winning trail as they push to secure Europa League football for next season.



The Italian tactician is without the injured Mason Holgate and makes two changes from the last team he picked.





Everton field Jordan Pickford in goal, while in defence Ancelotti selects a partnership between Yerry Mina and Michael Keane, with Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne full-backs. Andre Gomes and Tom Davies will look to boss midfield, while Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon offer width. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison are up top.







Ancelotti has options on the bench if needed against Southampton, with Theo Walcott and Moise Kean just two of them.





Everton Team vs Southampton



Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Gomes, Davies, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin



Substitutes: Stekelenberg, Baines, Walcott, Sidibe, Kean, Branthwaite, Baningime

