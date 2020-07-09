Two Changes Made – Leeds United Team vs Stoke City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Stoke City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 17:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Michael O'Neill's Stoke City side to Elland Road this afternoon.



Stoke arrive at Elland Road having beaten Barnsley 4-0 at the weekend to boost their chances of survival in the Championship, but the Potters still need to pick up points to plot a path firmly away from danger.













Leeds grabbed a 3-1 win away at Blackburn Rovers at the weekend and will start as firm favourites to see off the Potters and move back to the top of the Championship table.



West Brom currently boast a two-point lead over second placed Leeds, while Brentford are three points behind the Whites in the table. And to put Leeds back in pole position, Marcelo Bielsa makes two changes from the side which won at Ewood Park.





The Leeds head coach has Illan Meslier in goal, while at the back he picks Liam Cooper and Ben White as the central defensive pairing, and Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas as full-backs. Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich will try to control midfield, while Jack Harrison, Tyler Roberts and Helder Costa support Patrick Bamford.







Bielsa has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Pablo Hernandez, Ezgjan Alioski and Jamie Shackleton.





Leeds United Team vs Stoke City



Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Costa, Roberts, Bamford



Substitutes: Miazek, Berardi, Douglas, Struijk, Stevens, Shackleton, Alioski, Poveda, Hernandez

