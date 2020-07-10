XRegister
10/07/2020 - 13:01 BST

Carlo Ancelotti Admits European Target Now More Difficult For Everton

 




Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has stressed his side now have a more difficult task when it comes to finishing in a Europa League spot after a draw with Southampton.

The Toffees were held to a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park by Southampton, who have been in good form since coming back from break, losing only once, to Arsenal.  


 



Ancelotti’s side are eleventh in the Premier League table with 45 points, six fewer than seventh placed Sheffield United.

The ex-Real Madrid coach admits his side are now in a tough spot in regards to qualifying for Europe next season, but believes there is still a chance they could make it.
 


The Italian insisted the Toffees have to win their remaining four league games left in the season to be keep the fight for European football going.



“We have more difficulties [to qualify for Europe] now but we have to still believe there is a chance”, Ancelotti told the club’s official site.

“In these final four games we have to keep fighting until the end.”
 


Ancelotti also indicated that his team are unable to head into games having fully recovered from their previous fixture, due to the matches coming thick and fast.

“It will be difficult again to play at midday on Sunday.”

“We cannot come into these games with 100 per cent energy.”

The Toffees next face Wolves on Sunday with Nuno's side also vying for European football next season.
 